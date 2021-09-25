What schools children go to makes a difference. There can be difference in academics, in friends and much more.
We have long had questions about who gets into the Bend-La Pine school district’s K-8 magnet schools, the district’s special programs. The district calls them “choice options.” How does the district make those decisions? Is it fair?
They are sensitive questions for a school board that is committed to equity.
And after we wrote an editorial about it recently, the board members asked questions. School officials say they will be sharing more information with the board at its Oct. 12 meeting.
The district did share some information with us on Friday. They didn’t answer a critical question about which of these special K-8 magnets/programs face the most demand. Do they happen, say, to all be on the west side?
Like we said, though, we don’t know yet. “That’s what we’ll be sharing on the 12th,” emailed Lora Nordquist, who was interim superintendent until recently.
Here’s some of what we do know. Three of the district’s K-8 magnet schools are on the west side, Highland, Amity Creek and Westside Village. They offer different special programs. For instance, Highland offers “the storyline method.”
And there are three options on the east side. Juniper has a technology magnet. Bear Creek and Jewell offer Spanish immersion programs. Those two aren’t called magnets. Nordquist said she didn’t know why.
The highest priority for who gets into any of the district’s special programs is for students who already have a sibling in the school. That makes sense. Makes it much easier for parents.
The next consideration is where the student’s family lives. Some families actually live in neighborhoods on Bend’s west side where the zones overlap for the west side magnets. You could say they have the choicest of options.
It’s not clear to us if any K-8 students on the east side also get the benefit of overlapping zones. It’s a good question for the school board to find the answer to.
If siblings and the zones don’t settle the matter, students go into a lottery to find out who gets to go where. That makes learning about the level of demand to get in all the more important, if you are concerned about equity. Census data shows, in general, that people with more wealth tend to live on Bend’s west side.
Parents will often weigh the quality of schools if they have a choice about where they live. In Bend housing prices are pretty crazy no matter where you live. But housing on the west side almost always has a premium. Is part of that better access to the special K-8 programs parents want?
