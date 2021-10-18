Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, Blue Origin and owner of The Washington Post, introduces the newly developed lunar lander "Blue Moon" and gives an update on Blue Origin and the progress and vision of going to space to benefit Earth at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., in May 2019.
This country has a long and estimable history of space exploration and taxation. Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer, a Democrat, has proposed a marriage of the two: the SPACE tax.
“The Securing Protections Against Carbon Emissions (SPACE) Tax Act would create new excise taxes on commercial space flights carrying human passengers for purposes other than scientific research,” his office says. It would be like the per-passenger taxes for airline travel. To be clear, NASA flights would not have to pay.
“Space exploration isn’t a tax-free holiday for the wealthy. Just as normal Americans pay taxes when they buy airline tickets, billionaires who fly into space to produce nothing of scientific value should do the same, and then some,” said Blumenauer in a statement. “I’m not opposed to this type of space innovation. However, things that are done purely for tourism or entertainment, and that don’t have a scientific purpose, should in turn support the public good.”
We understand his concern. Rocket exhaust spews out a lot of greenhouse gases. But we’d argue there is something of value produced even when people like Capt. Kirk — William Shatner — make it into space. It does add to knowledge about how to conduct space flights regularly and safely. In the long run, that is something the world needs to grow, not suppress with taxes.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.