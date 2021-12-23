What would you say if a truck manufacturer proposed tough new emission standards for Oregon but the regulations focused on cars and not trucks?
What would you say if a natural gas company proposed tough new carbon goals for Oregon, but the regulations focused on electricity use and not natural gas?
Half a win? A self-serving win? Slimy?
Those are examples we just made up. This one is real: What would you say if unions in Oregon proposed new campaign finance regulations for the state, but unions would still get to leap through loopholes?
A series of campaign finance measures may be on the ballot next year. There are a number of variations with options including caps, required disclosure of top contributors to ads and public financing of campaigns. The proposals from unions do things such as ban giving from corporations and allow unions to give up to $50 or $100 per member. You can read more about it in The Oregonian.
Voters in Oregon approved amending the state constitution to allow campaign finance limits. And we understand why people voted that way. It’s not easy, though, to translate that concern about the influence of money in politics into campaign finance laws that are simple and fair.
