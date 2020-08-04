With a $1.2 billion revenue hole, questions about police reform and failure of the state to ensure workers get unemployment checks, you might think state legislators would be itching to get back to work.
Yes and no. There’s widespread support among legislators to use the coming special session to fix Oregon’s budget. Beyond doing that, there’s disagreement about discussing any other policy matters. Should they or shouldn’t they?
State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, has intriguing ideas about improving ballot access and security before the November election. Should they be discussed during the special session?
The budget must be the first priority. We have not heard anyone disagree. The plan discussed is to try to hold K-12 school funding harmless at $9 billion. But there are cuts. Two state prisons may be closed — Shutter Creek Correctional Institution in North Bend and Warner Creek Correctional Facility in Lakeview. There may be reductions in Oregon Promise Grants, which are payments that help cover tuition costs at any Oregon community college for recent high school graduates. Purchases also may be put off for new vehicles for the Oregon State Police. And the state may take $400 million from the Education Stability Fund to avoid further cuts.
Reaching agreement on those cuts or other cuts won’t be easy. Will there be room in a short special session for more?
Gov. Kate Brown is supportive of the Legislature building on the work of the first special session, which focused primarily on police reform. The Oregonian has reported some legislators want movement on bills to “demilitarize police, eliminate legalized slavery from the state’s constitution and to strengthen the state’s fair housing laws.”
Sen. Knopp is not insisting his bill be taken up in the special session. But if policy bills are discussed, he would like it to be. The concept is twofold. Under his bill, ballots that are postmarked the Saturday before an election would be allowed to be counted. That may improve the ability of more Oregonians to get their ballots in on time. Sounds sensible, though it may create headaches for some county clerks.
The second policy change Knopp is seeking is more contentious. He would like to prohibit what is sometimes called “ballot harvesting” or “ballot collecting” unless it is done by a family member or guardian. Some people fill out their ballot and have someone else drop it off. That could be very helpful during the pandemic to protect more vulnerable people from increasing their risk.
Campaigns, political parties and other political groups also use it to target people and offer to help them with their ballots. Those groups can match information that identifies voters who will likely vote the way the group wants and have not voted. Democrats were so successful with it in California during the 2018 midterm elections Republicans said it contributed to their losses.
The other issue the practices raise is possible fraud. If a ballot collector suspects a person may not be voting the way the collector wants, will the ballot be turned in? There can also be serious mistakes. In Oregon, the progressive political group Defend Oregon failed to turn in 96 ballots for the November 2018 election.
Tell us what you think. Does Knopp have good ideas? Should they be considered by the Legislature before the November election? You can write us a letter to the editor of up to 250 words. Send it to letters@bendbulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.