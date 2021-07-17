Walk in a courtroom in Oregon and it’s generally illegal to turn on a recording device.
The public can’t do it. Reporters can’t do it, either. That means write fast because there will be no listening back later to ensure the quotes are right.
The rules in Oregon are clear. You can only electronically record with a judge’s permission. “Except with the express prior permission of the court, a person may not: (a) Electronically record any court proceeding...”
Is that an anachronism from the predigital age? We agree everyone waving around cellphones and videorecording would be distracting. What about just audio recordings though?
We bring it up in part because of a court case in North Carolina. A judge put a newspaper editor in jail after one of his reporters used an audio recorder to help him take notes during a trial. There is no question it was not allowed under North Carolina’s rules. So the reporter shouldn’t have done it.
The North Carolina case got attention because the judge held the editor in criminal contempt of court even though it was the reporter who did the recording. You can check out more about it here tinyurl.com/editorjailed if you have access to The Washington Post.
We are more interested in the general rule across most court systems barring audio recordings. Allowing such recordings could enable families, relatives and court watchers to have an easy way to go over what happened in court. It would make it easier for reporters, too. Of course, transcripts and/or recordings are available from the courts. That certainly is not as quick as carrying it home from court in your pocket.
Wells Ashby, Deschutes County Circuit Court’s presiding judge, gave us some good reasons the law in Oregon was written appropriately. He actually worked on the committee that updated Oregon’s Uniform Trial Court Rules in 2018.
Livestreamed proceedings have been used as a way to intimidate witnesses. People have shared recordings of proceedings with witnesses even after judges have ordered witnesses be excluded from the courtroom to prevent them from learning from what other witnesses say. And people have tried to intimidate witnesses just by showing a witness a recording device when a witness is testifying.
So yes. We like Oregon’s rules for those reasons. Those rules, though, make it doubly important that transcripts and recordings of proceedings are quickly provided to the public at minimal charge. And we would also hope that judges are accommodating with photographers and video recording when there is public interest and it will not be disruptive.
