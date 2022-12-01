Maybe, just maybe, the Bend Park & Recreation District should start charging for parking.
That’s not our assertion. It’s one from a study done for the park district of parking issues at Riverbend and Farewell Bend parks.
It may feel like you can have trouble parking at Riverbend and Farewell Bend parks on nice summer days. The study says parking is actually adequate, in part, because some nearby parking areas are underutilized.
The analysis looked at parking in the area, not just the district’s parking lots. So it included looking at parking along Shevlin-Hixon Road, in the Deschutes Ridge Business Park, at the Old Mill District and Deschutes Brewery. And it looked at parking availability for autos and bikes.
The first thing you might be thinking is: The park district does not own or control many of those spaces. You are right. But the study tried to take into account all the nearby parking availability, whether you are supposed to park there to go float the river or not. They even used a drone and did it on one day with a concert at the amphitheater to understand how concerts impact parking.
Farewell Bend and Riverbend were “full” during peak demand. In the parking analysis, “full” is more than 85% full. But other lots like the Dog Park lot, the Deschutes Brewery lot, Old Mill District lots, the Mount Bachelor Park and Ride lot and the Deschutes Ridge Business Park were underutilized.
“In conclusion, BPRD has a challenge with parking location and public perception rather than a supply deficit. Areas that are highly convenient and well-understood by the public to provide easy access to the river parks are heavily used; however, other facilities that are nearby are very underused,” the study says.
The study recommends a number of quick fixes — more bicycle parking, adding storage lockers, spreading the word that people can pump up their inner tubes at the free pumps and more.
In the longer term, the study recommends talking to the Old Mill District and other nearby organizations with parking lots about sharing access to parking.
But the big change for many in Bend could be the suggestion that perhaps the district should move to paid parking and/or time limits on some of its lots.
Do you like these ideas? The park district board is scheduled to talk about them at its meeting next week. You can let the district know what you think at board@bendparksandrec.org. There is more to the report that we summarized. You can read it here: tinyurl.com/Bendparkparking.
