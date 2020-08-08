The Oregon School Activities Association perhaps made the best decision possible for the next high school athletics season. It moved back, shuffled and shortened sports because of the pandemic. We hope students get that chance to play and perform.
The OSAA is a bit unusual. It’s not an official state government entity. It’s a cooperative between school districts. It’s a nonprofit. And that means it is not bound by Oregon’s laws regarding open public meetings and transparent records. It can operate behind closed doors in secrecy.
The OSAA does open up its quarterly executive board meetings to the public. Other meetings are closed. It does seek public input into its decisions.
The question is: Should the OSAA operate, instead, as though it was subject to those meeting and transparency laws? Shouldn’t that be required for an organization that makes such critical decisions impacting children?
Well, legal opinions and rulings do support the way the OSAA operates. For instance, the Oregon Attorney General was asked in 2001 to direct the OSAA to disclose records showing the amount of fines paid for player ejections. The AG opinion declined. That’s because OSAA is not a state agency, nor the functional equivalent of one. A related decision also in 2001 by the Clackamas County District Attorney reached a similar conclusion. Fair enough.
There’s another principle to consider, as well. Is the OSAA making decision after decision that somehow feels arbitrary or wrong for students? No. So why change a thing?
Critical decisions that impact Oregon children should arguably be made under the highest standards of transparency. They are not at the OSAA. Schools control the OSAA rules. Elected school board members across Oregon could demand change. They have not.
We certainly don’t expect school boards to take on this issue during the pandemic. But how much do they truly believe in transparency for decisions about students?
