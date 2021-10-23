E-bikes in the national forest.
They are loved. They are hated. But they are here. And more and more people are getting some electric assist on forest roads and on trails.
They are officially allowed in some places in the national forest. E-bikes can be ridden on about 40% of trails in national forests and grasslands, the U.S. Forest Service says. Basically, though, it’s only where a motor vehicle is allowed.
That might be changing. Emphasis on the “might.”
There has been no official announcement. There was discussion this week at a meeting of a federal recreation advisory committee by land management officials about how the rules may be changing.
It’s not a complete surprise. Last year the Forest Service asked for public comment on a proposal to allow “promotion” of pedal-assist e-bikes on the public land it manages. Criteria would be developed to decide where and when to allow e-bikes.
The reasoning in that proposal: “E-bikes expand recreational opportunities for many people, particularly the elderly and disabled, enabling them to enjoy the outdoors and associated health benefits.”
There are downsides, of course. People traveling farther and faster than they have in the past is not all positive. There may be more erosion of trails. Wildlife may be more disturbed. There may be conflicts between people on e-bikes and more conventional trail users. You can come up with more.
Chris Hoosan, a Forest Service official on the Ochoco National Forest, did offer his thoughts last week on what might be coming. We should note here that when we asked for more details, local and regional Forest Service officials urged us to talk to the national office. The national office did acknowledge receipt of an email we sent Thursday. It did not get back to us with an answer by our deadline Friday.
In any case, Hoosan assumes that as e-bike technology is only going to get better, more people will have e-bikes and they will gain more acceptance. E-bikes are broken up into classes. Class 1, Class 2 and Class 3 feature increasing oomph from the motor, but all require the rider to be pedaling for the motor to engage. Hoosan expects the new Forest Service policy will apply to those classes of e-bikes. There’s nothing outlandish about those assumptions.
He also speculated that the new policy will give local officials discretion to authorize e-bike use “on non-motorized systems through the NEPA process adhering to the TMR.” Translation: After an environmental review, e-bikes may be authorized on some trails where they are not now. He said a formal announcement could be coming in a matter of months.
We would support such a change in places that already permit bicycles. It would give more people more access to federal land. What do you think? Write us a letter to the editor of up to 250 words and send it to letters@bendbulletin.com.
