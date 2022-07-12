The future of the East Bend Public Library is only guaranteed until 2025. Then the lease expires.
Should it stay or go?
The Deschutes Public Library Board is going to be discussing that on Wednesday.
The branch offers comprehensive services, books, movies, music. It has lectures and story times for children. The whole library shebang. Some programs are offered in English and Spanish.
It’s small at about 8,000 square feet. It’s across U.S. Highway 20 from The Forum shopping center.
The key thing: It is in rented space.
Todd Dunkelberg, the library’s executive director, told us Monday the board will talk about options. It could renew the lease. But if the new central library is on the east side of Bend as planned, off of 27th Street, does there need to be two library locations on Bend’s east side?
Some improvements were planned for the east Bend library as part of the district’s $195 million bond. All the other branch libraries are going to get improvements as well. The new central library is the big ticket item.
It may be premature to make a decision about the east Bend library until the future of the central library is more certain. The library board is still doing research about its proposed site at 27th Street and Wilderness Way.
Still, the discussion Wednesday may shape the east Bend branch’s future. What do you think should happen? You can tell the library board what you think at board@deschuteslibrary.org. More information about the board meeting is here, tinyurl.com/071322Library.
