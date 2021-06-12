Pick a place to go to in fierce pursuit of excitement and, well, a meeting of the library board of the Deschutes Public Library system is not a good choice.
Last week, it would have been. A fight percolated over the future library expansion.
Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman showed up. Bend Park & Recreation District Board member Ariel Mendez showed up. Louis Capozzi, board president of the Council on Aging of Central Oregon, showed up. Bill Gregoricus of the Central Oregon Coalition for Access showed up. And more.
That is not typical for a library board meeting. Not at all.
The visitors want the library board to change direction on its expansion plans. Many people agree the library needs to expand. Deschutes County voters passed a bond to pay for that expansion in the November election. But some don’t like the concept the board has been pursuing of a big, new central library and regional libraries. The board’s plans for the central library is to build on land it purchased near the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office off of U.S. Highway 20. Anne Ness, who won election to the library board in May but has not been sworn in, has called for a more decentralized approach to the expansion, arguing it would make it easier for everyone to access library resources.
The recording of Wednesday’s meeting did not capture the public comments. The library district, though, did supply us with a copy of the draft minutes.
Broadman, speaking for himself and not the council, urged the library board to put the plan for the new central library on pause. He called on the board to invest in a permanent location for the East Bend library. Mendez, also speaking for himself, made a similar point and appealed for more emphasis on neighborhood libraries.
Capozzi called on the board to reconsider its plans. “I find it enormously insulting that you are rolling forward with this timeline, ignoring serious concerns that are being raised by community leaders,” he wrote using the written chat during the video meeting. We should note Capozzi is an investor in The Bulletin. (He also submitted a related guest column that we thought you may want to read. It appears nearby on this page, if you are reading the print version of the newspaper.)
In response, library board member Ray Miao, who had concerns about the library bond, made a motion to keep the East Bend library open after the central library was built. Board member Ann Malkin told him the visitor comment section of the meeting was not the appropriate place to make a motion. She pointed out no decision has been made to close the East Bend library — it was just a recommendation from consultants. The library has also announced it will renew the lease on the East Bend library for the next five years.
Don’t expect that meeting to be the end of the debate. What do people want the district to do? Stick with the plan? More decentralization? Would some feel misled if the library changed direction now because it would not be the plan they thought they voted for? You can tell board members what you think by emailing them at board@deschuteslibrary.org.
The big library to the north is a terrible idea. We need expanded neighborhood libraries.
