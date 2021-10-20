Slow the cars. Transit should be ridiculously convenient. Public sentiment is the biggest obstacle to more people-centered streets.
Those are some of the ideas of Charles Marohn in his new book, “Confessions of a Recovering Engineer,” and expressed on his organization’s website, strongtowns.org.
He’s coming to Bend to speak on Nov. 8 at the Tower Theatre. Building a Better Bend, a local nonprofit, is bringing him here. And the Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization voted this week to sponsor his speech. The MPO hasn’t done something like that before, apparently. Should it?
Marohn offers a vision of how cities can leverage transportation in new ways. Many of the ideas — slowing cars down, less parking, transportation systems that usurp the preeminence of the car — are very much the approach the city of Bend has been taking. He’s one of its champions. Not all of his ideas may line up with what the city is doing. At least from reading through the website and his new book, it’s mostly consistent.
We found the most powerful argument in his book was the way he used the death of a 7-year-old child, Destiny Gonzalez, to learn about roads. She was killed when she tried to cross State Street in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 2014. She was killed, he argued, in part because we don’t do enough to design streets for people. We design them for moving cars quickly. Cars. Speed. Stopping. Turning. It’s almost a guarantee that people will die. He wants more done to slow cars down in towns. He advocates for more walking/biking/transit.
Marohn is an engineer by training and has been the subject of complaints from his board of licensing for criticizing the profession. Yes, that can happen. Perhaps also, he isn’t always neatly predictable. He argues against a sales tax for supporting transit, because he wants transit to be used to build wealth in communities. He wants more traffic enforcement done by mail, instead of police making traffic stops. He doesn’t like congestion pricing — raising the cost of using a route during peak periods to discourage use — because it prices people out.
We like policy debates. That’s pretty much a prerequisite to be involved in editorials. So we are pleased to see him coming; though, we may see things differently. That’s why the issue of the Bend MPO sponsoring his visit is interesting. The MPO is a policy board. MPOs are required by federal law for urbanized areas with populations of more than 50,000. The Bend MPO is made up of representatives of local governments, in this case members of the Bend City Council and the Deschutes County Commission. It makes decisions about local transportation projects and funding. It is supported by federal tax dollars.
So that means federal tax dollars are being used to have a policy discussion about transportation. That makes complete sense to us. But would the Bend MPO support sponsoring a speaker with a different point of view — one that wasn’t as friendly to the approach of the city of Bend to transportation?
That’s arguably the prerogative of the elected officials on the MPO board. Voters chose them. They then get to choose how to spend the public’s money, right? Should they only sponsor speakers that represent certain sides of a public policy debate? Then there is really not much debate.
