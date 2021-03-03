It only seems right to offer juveniles a second chance in many cases if they break the law. But even before that, it would be ideal to prevent the crime from ever occurring.
Deschutes County has a formal juvenile crime prevention program. Its results were reviewed and its future plan was approved this week by the county’s local public safety coordinating council. The program possibly builds a case for expansion.
The program has two different, primary components. We don’t have the space to talk about both. One is family-based interventions. In the interventions, the program works with juveniles, 12-17, who are not in the justice system. Juveniles who might be descending into trouble are identified by school officials and others. The program attempts to harness the strengths that each family has and build on them. It had aimed to serve 20 individuals for the last two years and ended up serving 25.
Did it work? On some levels, yes. Something as intangible as family function is difficult to measure and you can’t determine for sure if it actually prevented a crime. They do look at things such as how a family is communicating. Is it in raised voices? They look at supervision levels. Do parents know where their children are? The belief is that the families do show improvement.
Some juveniles targeted by the program do end up committing crimes. That does not necessarily mean the program is a failure, though in those cases it was not a success.
The program’s budget is expected to stay about the same for 2021-2023 that it was for the last two-year period — about $200,000. The money comes from the state based on a formula.
We wondered if the county or other local government agencies should kick in a bit more. One issue for the program has been bringing someone in full-time who speaks Spanish who also has familiarity with the kind of family therapy the program does. The program did use an interpreter over the past two years. Another issue could be expanding the program, even slightly. Is there the need? Are there more families that could benefit? That wasn’t discussed during the county’s public safety committee meeting.
