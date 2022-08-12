The Flashback Cruz Car Show rolled back into town this year. Same heights of cool, if you like hot wheels. New location.
After years and years of being in Drake Park, the park district didn’t want it there. Hundreds of cars — classic and cool or not — would compact the soil and not be good for the park, the district told us.
As Bend has grown, so have some events. So has, in the park district’s view, the need to find the right balance between what some people want at the parks, what other people want at the parks and what’s good for the parks.
The district told us the Flashback proposal was for as many as 400 cars on the turf at Drake Park for three days.
Flashback lost. The district suggested an alternative, a parking lot near the river. Terri Scott, one of the organizers of the car show, said it was too small. The district said it also suggested the Pine Nursery. Scott doesn’t remember that. In any case, the Flashback moved out to a church on U.S. Highway 20. Scott said it was an excellent location. Organizers did get pushback from people asking why it was no longer at the park. She found being kicked out of the park disappointing, but said the Flashback was still a great event.
The district now has a new policy for events in parks. It was just approved by the board and put in place after the Flashback decision was made. With its language, though, there may be more events moved from where they have been or similar decisions made about other events.
