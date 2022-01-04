More taxes are almost always on the agenda for the Oregon Legislature. We don’t expect 2022 will be different.
One proposal will apparently be a bill that would allow local communities to raise their taxes on marijuana. For instance, in Bend voters approved a local option tax on retail sales of pot of 3%. There’s also a state tax of 17%.
Bend brought in $1.36 million for fiscal year 2021 from its 3% tax. That money goes into the city’s general fund, which primarily funds public safety and streets.
Cities and counties lost marijuana tax revenue because of Measure 110. Measure 110 essentially redirects much state marijuana revenue toward drug treatment. Until the end of 2020, cities and counties each received 10% of net state tax revenue. But under Measure 110 cities and counties will split a fixed $9 million annually. It was estimated that cities and counties will “lose” about $50 million for 2021-2023. And particularly in rural southern Oregon, communities have been overwhelmed by their inability to police illegal marijuana grows.
Raising the taxes on pot could also have unintended effects. It could drive more people to seek their pot on the black market and make it harder for the industry to make money.
What should Oregon do?
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.