Senior savings
Republicans in the Oregon Legislature are floating a ballot measure to give seniors who hit 65 a freeze on the property tax rate for their primary home.

It’s a constitutional amendment that might be ready for the ballot in 2024. That may be further ahead than you want to think about right now. But should it become law? Would it be better if the proposal had an income test so it applied only to lower-income seniors?

