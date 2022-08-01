Republicans in the Oregon Legislature are floating a ballot measure to give seniors who hit 65 a freeze on the property tax rate for their primary home.
It’s a constitutional amendment that might be ready for the ballot in 2024. That may be further ahead than you want to think about right now. But should it become law? Would it be better if the proposal had an income test so it applied only to lower-income seniors?
The basic idea of the ballot measure has come up before. State Rep. Cedric Hayden, R-Fall Creek, tried to get the Legislature to put the concept on the ballot in 2019. It didn’t make it. And state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, tried to pass a property tax freeze in 2020 for low-income seniors at least 68 years old or for people on disability. That also did not pass.
This new measure is backed by Sens. Bill Kennemer, R-Oregon City, and Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, along with Raquel Moore-Green, R-Salem, and Hayden.
“At what point has a senior, who is of Medicare age, not paid their fair share,” Thatcher said in a statement. “We’ve talked for years about the need for a homestead exemption for seniors because they are getting gouged in retirement with high income taxes, gas taxes and surcharges, and now they’re stuck paying the cost of the CAT tax at a time when they have higher medical bills and prescription drug costs. And every year, as their retirement income dwindles, their property taxes keep climbing. It’s simply unfair.”
Moore-Green said it would be less expensive for the state to do other things to help seniors, such as put more money in Oregon Project Independence. That’s a state program for older or disabled Oregonians that need help with activities like walking, eating, going to the bathroom and bathing. But she said those programs are not funded well enough. This constitutional amendment makes a permanent shift to help older and disabled Oregonians remain financially secure, she said.
It’s early days for this ballot measure. We would still like to see an estimate of what it would do to state revenue. There was no fiscal analysis by the Legislature of Hayden’s 2019 proposal. Knopp’s bill was much more limited in scope, so it is not a useful comparison.
Tell your legislators what you think of this idea and this ballot measure. And think about if you would be inclined to sign a petition to help get it on the ballot.
