Seniority almost always matters when public employees are going to be let go. State law actually spells out procedures school districts must take when they must reduce the number of teachers because of funding.
School districts are supposed to determine which teachers have the proper licenses for the remaining positions, determine seniority and determine the competence and merit of teachers. If a district wants to keep a teacher with less seniority, the district must determine the teacher being retained has more competence or merit.
House Speaker Tina Kotek, a Democrat, has proposed a change in House Bill 2001. The definition of competence would be changed to specifically include teaching experience in the last five years, other educational attainments and a teacher’s willingness to take on additional training. The definition of merit would include languages that are spoken other than English, years taught in schools where the student population is at least 25% diverse, training in such things as diversity, equity and inclusion and participation in programs to advance educator equity. And the bill would also allow a school district to retain a teacher with less seniority if it helps the district to retain its diversity.
We contacted the Oregon Education Association, which speaks for many teachers in Oregon, for comment. We did not receive a response by our deadline.
What do you think? Should the Legislature make this change? Tell your legislators or submit a letter to the editor.
