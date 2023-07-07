E-bikes have an unsettled place under the law. We don’t know for sure where their place should be.
If Gov. Tina Kotek signs into law House Bill 2316, e-bikes would be treated differently under the law for someone operating them while intoxicated.
Basically a person operating a bike under the influence would be subject to lesser penalties than the same person doing the same thing on an electric assisted bicycle.
Is that fair?
Most of House Bill 2316 does not deal with bikes. The other changes that the bill makes are arguably more significant. For instance, the driving under the influence of intoxicants statute would be expanded to cover any impairing drug, not just the limited list in the law currently.
But if the changes become law, a person riding an electric assisted bicycle may be in for a surprise.
One specific distinction the new law would make for bikes is to make it clear that operating a bicycle under the influence is not a predicate to enhanced penalties, such as revoking driving privileges. The proposed law, though, specifically states in a couple places bicycle “does not include an electric assisted bicycle.”
An electric assisted bicycle is defined as one that “has a power output of not more than 1,000 watts” and “is incapable of propelling the vehicle at a speed of greater than 20 miles per hour on level ground.”
Driving under the influence is a brutal violation of common sense and common decency. And so many do it. They are not thinking clearly that they are not thinking clearly or they really don’t care. So we completely endorse most of the changes in this bill.
We also completely endorse people trying out e-bikes as an alternative to hopping in the car for every trip. Better for exercise. Better for the environment. And we agree that operating an e-bike can elevate the risk to self and others compared to operating a bicycle.
Finding the right places to make a distinction under the law for different penalties for bikes and e-bikes, though, that gets murky.
