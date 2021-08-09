Redmond City Councilor Ed Fitch is asking his fellow councilors to adopt a resolution showing that the city is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion.
He says in a document for the council’s Tuesday meeting that he wants the city to affirm its commitment “in action and words” and adopt “a resolution condemning the display of symbols of hate, including Nazi flags and symbols and the Confederate flag in our community parades.”
Should Redmond do it?
Councilors are scheduled to take up the issue at Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.
We can’t say we know how each individual councilor and the mayor feel about the need for such a resolution. But we can look at what they have said in the past.
While some councilors have directly called on the city to take more action, others have been more cautious. It was an issue during the last race for Redmond City Council. For instance, then-candidate, now Councilor Clifford Evelyn urged the city to be more proactive in encouraging diversity. Mayor George Endicott said in 2020 he had no idea if racism existed in Redmond, which is why he wanted a task force to look at it.
Then, in July, after a Confederate flag was flown during the city’s Fourth of July Parade, three councilors denounced its use — Evelyn, Jon Bullock and Ed Fitch.
“The Fourth of July celebration in Redmond was tarnished by this hate symbol being exhibited, and there is no logical way to explain away why this was allowed,” Evelyn said at the time. “This is a disgrace and embarrassing to not only the city of Redmond, but a reflection of our council as well, and this is unacceptable.”
Mayor Endicott was quiet during that meeting during that topic. But he did say later he did not disagree with the statements councilors made. He was uncertain, though, about where to draw the line, wondering if a Black Lives Matter flag should be prohibited if a Confederate flag was to be prohibited.
If you live in Redmond, it is your government. You should tell councilors and the mayor what you want them to do. Mayor Endicott’s email is George.Endicott@redmondoregon.gov.
