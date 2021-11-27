A lawsuit filed on behalf of Total Real Estate Group, a Bend real estate firm, seeks to overturn Oregon’s ban on what are called “love letters,” personal letters from homebuyers to home sellers.
The ban passed by the Oregon Legislature this year becomes law on Jan. 1. The lawsuit aims to strike it down before that, as The Oregonian reported.
Oregon legislators aimed to ban the practice of love letters because of a belief that the letters may unfairly bias sellers to make decisions based on race, sexual orientation, marital status or other protected class.
The lawsuit questions the ban on First Amendment grounds. It bans speech without there being evidence of discrimination, the lawsuit says.
“This censorship is based on mere speculation that sellers might sometimes rely on information in these letters to discriminate based on a protected class,” the lawsuit says. “Indeed, when bill sponsor Mark Meek testified about the bill, he asked rhetorically whether such letters lead to discrimination. His answer was ‘maybe not.’ The National Association of Realtors has similarly confirmed that it knows of no Fair Housing claim arising from a love letter. Guesswork is not adequate grounds for suppressing truthful speech.”
We don’t know what the courts might say about this case. But it may decide what you can and can’t do buying or selling a home.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Residents who live in the vicinity of Juniper Ridge are protesting the idea of a managed outdoor homeless shelter being hosted on the land, mainly citing concerns about safety and their general discomfort with being near unhoused people. If not there, where? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.