Oregon had one of the first laws in the country to allow patients or their representatives and health care providers to speak openly after a serious medical mistake occurred. That program is set to sunset in 2023.
Oregon’s Patient Safety Commission is preparing to recommend that the Oregon Legislature remove the sunset and the program continue.
Does Oregon’s program work? Does it improve patient safety? Does it improve outcomes when adverse medical events occur? Do people know about it?
A draft report aimed at answer those questions is circulating among members of the commission. The report was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the full commission but was not made available on the commission’s website. The same document is also scheduled for discussion on Wednesday at a public meeting of a related task force.
We requested a copy. It seems odd that only members of the commission, the task force and staff of the Oregon Patient Safety Commission would be allowed to read the materials in advance. Why not the public?
That said, Oregon’s program does make sense. Mistakes happen in medical care. Not being upfront with patients or their families can make it more likely they sue. And a lack of transparency could make it more difficult for the medical community to learn from mistakes. The idea to fix that in Oregon is called early discussion and resolution or EDR. It allows discussions to occur between the parties. There are confidentiality protections so that those discussions may not be disclosed and are not admissible as evidence in any subsequent proceeding.
Previous reports about the program prepared by the commission have argued that the program works and should be continued. We don’t expect the new report to argue differently.
