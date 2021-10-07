Video conferencing in courts has been a groundbreaking change. It’s been used for years for bond hearings and arraignments. During the pandemic, it became a tool to keep the courts going when it was best to keep people apart.
Is the use of video conferencing something Oregon courts should grow?
Or does it have downsides that the state should avoid?
We were speaking recently with Deschutes County Presiding Judge Wells Ashby. He mentioned how video conferencing has been extremely useful.
People don’t necessarily have to take a whole day off work and/or find child care to be able to appear in court. They can find a quiet spot and connect. It’s not a good substitute in every situation. It can be very helpful in some.
Many courts used video conferencing before the pandemic. After the onset of the pandemic, the state saw a dramatic increase. That was helped by chief justice orders — doing things like waving statutory in-person requirements.
A chart provided to us by the state’s Judicial Department showed an increase from about 2,045 uses of GoTo, Teams and Webex in April 2020 to a peak of 19,452 in March 2021. Those are totals across all the state courts for the month. Of course, there are uses of technology not covered by those numbers, such as hearings and conferences conducted by phone.
The upsides of more video are what you might guess: It allowed for social distancing. As Ashby pointed out, it creates a great deal more convenience for some to appear in court.
There was also a learning curve and equipment purchases. With any remote communication, there is a challenge in ensuring people understand each other if they are not in the same room. People also have different comfort levels with using technology.
There have been extreme examples of how remote conferences can go wrong. One example: The California Medical Board investigated a plastic surgeon after he attended a video court appearance from an operating room. He was dressed in scrubs and had a patient on the surgical table.
It can also be hard to tell if an individual is being unduly influenced when video conferencing is used.
Oregon’s Judicial Department has made a commitment to look for ways technology can be used to reduce barriers and improve the court system. The state is still learning where and how it can help or hurt.
“How the use of remote technology continues to play out will vary by case type and among courts and communities, but it will remain an emphasis,” Todd Sprague, a spokesman for the Judicial Department told us. “It’s an active and continuing conversation for Oregon’s state courts.”
Do you think it’s a good direction for Oregon courts to move or not? Tell us what you think by writing a letter to the editor of up to 250 words and send it to letters@bendbulletin.com.
