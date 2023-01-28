A bill that would create an e-bike rebate program in Oregon has been pulled from the agenda of Monday’s meeting of the House Climate, Energy and Environment Committee.
Rep. Dacia Grayber, D-Tigard, who sponsored the bill, told us it is just being temporarily postponed in expectation of an ODOT report coming out on e-bikes on Feb. 1. Also the slight delay she said gives supporters a little more time to get organized.
House Bill 2571 would make qualified purchases of electric-assisted bicycles or electric cargo bikes qualify for instant rebates. It’s up to $1,200 for bicycles and $1,700 for cargo bikes. A qualifying bike must have a minimum retail price of $950. To get a rebate, a person has to be over 16 and a resident of Oregon. They also must maintain ownership of the bike for one year. The DEQ would administer the program. The bill sets aside $6 million for rebates. So could be 5,000 rebates.
There’s more detail to the bill than that. You can read the bill yourself here: tinyurl.com/orhb2571.
For fans of e-bikes this could mean more of them on Oregon roads. Price can be the thing that stops people from getting one. And they can replace the use of a car for a lot of trips, without as much exertion as a regular bicycle.
Don’t expect that rebate to cover the whole cost. Many e-bikes cost a few thousand dollars.
Who will get the rebates? It might be richer Oregonians. The bill does not have a provision for any sort of means testing for who gets a rebate. That’s much simpler than a rebate requiring income verification. So if we had to guess, the people who will benefit most from this program would be Oregonians who have higher incomes. The state may be making a de facto decision to favor the rich.
What do you think of the e-bike rebate idea? Both Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, and Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, are on this committee. You could let them know. You can track down contact information for legislators here: tinyurl.com/ORFindleg.
