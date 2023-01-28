e-bikes
A bill that would create an e-bike rebate program in Oregon has been pulled from the agenda of Monday’s meeting of the House Climate, Energy and Environment Committee.

Rep. Dacia Grayber, D-Tigard, who sponsored the bill, told us it is just being temporarily postponed in expectation of an ODOT report coming out on e-bikes on Feb. 1. Also the slight delay she said gives supporters a little more time to get organized.

