The Oregon Legislature seems almost certain to consider a bill in 2022 to allow people serving in prison to get their convictions vacated if they were convicted by a nonunanimous jury.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that nonunanimous juries cannot convict defendants of serious offenses. Oregon was the only remaining state that allowed nonunanimous juries to make convictions in felony cases.
The court’s decision will make it more difficult to get convictions in some cases. But sending someone to prison should not be easy.
The question for Oregon becomes, what should the state do about old cases? The Supreme Court’s opinion left that to the states. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum urged lawmakers to look at the issue.
There’s already some draft language of a bill circulating. It could vacate hundreds of convictions. If a decision was overturned, the case may be retried, which of course creates complications of its own for defendants, alleged victims and the court system.
Two years ago, the Bend Park & Recreation District shelved plans to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River southwest of Bend. Now a grassroots movement that supports the bridge idea is gearing up for a renewed campaign to build the bridge. If you have a detailed opinion, send it to letters@bendbulletin.com
