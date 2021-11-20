Gavel On Desk In Front Of Judge Working On Laptop
123RF

The Oregon Legislature seems almost certain to consider a bill in 2022 to allow people serving in prison to get their convictions vacated if they were convicted by a nonunanimous jury.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that nonunanimous juries cannot convict defendants of serious offenses. Oregon was the only remaining state that allowed nonunanimous juries to make convictions in felony cases.

The court’s decision will make it more difficult to get convictions in some cases. But sending someone to prison should not be easy.

The question for Oregon becomes, what should the state do about old cases? The Supreme Court’s opinion left that to the states. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum urged lawmakers to look at the issue.

There’s already some draft language of a bill circulating. It could vacate hundreds of convictions. If a decision was overturned, the case may be retried, which of course creates complications of its own for defendants, alleged victims and the court system.

What do you think the Legislature should do? You can find your legislators here: www.oregonlegislature.gov.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.