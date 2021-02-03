Having women and minorities on corporate boards is smart for businesses. But should the state of Oregon dictate the makeup of corporate boards?
House Bill 3110 would give the state of Oregon that power. “If the board of directors has four or fewer members, at least one director must be female and one must be a member of an underrepresented community,” the bill says. The requirements tick up as the size of a board of directors increases. The definition of underrepresented communities in the bill includes minority groups, people of mixed race and people of low income.
The law would apply to publicly traded corporations. Businesses in violation would face fines of at least $100,000 a year. The secretary of state would also be required to publish a list of companies that comply.
The goal of diverse leadership is unimpeachable. But isn’t the most important characteristic of serving on a corporate board relevant business knowledge, skill or talent? And why is being diverse so limited? Isn’t this effort to be inclusive being exclusive? What about religious preference? What about sexual preference? What about different schools of economic thought? Why don’t they matter?
Diversity on corporate boards is not a burden. It can be a lever to success. The state of California passed a similar law last year. Such a law in Oregon could improve businesses here. It could also cause some to question how much more the state of Oregon will meddle in corporate decisions. Tell your legislator what you think or email us a letter to the editor at letters@bendbulletin.com.
