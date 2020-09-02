The stress of the pandemic can lead people to turn to alcohol. And the Oregon Health Authority is planning on turning to alcohol, too, in its next budget to raise money for behavioral health.
The OHA has not spelled out the exact increase it is looking for on beer, wine and cider. But, as the Willamette Week reported, it is already making plans for the money — $293 million in new revenue for the next two-year budget cycle.
Should the taxes on alcohol be increased?
Consider some numbers that are used in the debate.
1,839: That’s the average number of alcohol-related deaths in Oregon for 2014-2017, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The rates of deaths are higher in rural counties. It’s undeniable there is a problem. And you may well know someone whose family has been ravaged in one way or another by alcohol.
1977: That’s when Oregon last raised taxes on beer.
1983: That’s when Oregon last raised taxes on wine. Because it has been a while since taxes have been raised, is that a reason to raise taxes?
800: That’s roughly the number of Oregon wineries.
400: Roughly the number of Oregon breweries.
50 : Roughly the number of Oregon distilleries. A tax increase will not help those businesses nor the jobs they create.
3%: That’s the amount of current alcohol revenue that is spent on behavioral health.
97%: That’s the amount of current alcohol revenue that is spent by the state on things other than behavioral health. Before Oregon increases taxes on alcohol, shouldn’t there be a discussion about how the existing revenue is spent?
Oregon legislators have a proven record when it comes to increasing taxes. If it’s not on alcohol, it will be on something.
