We’d like to put something on your radar because it’s a big change and it could be coming to Oregon.
On Oct. 18, City Club of Central Oregon is going to be hosting a discussion of ranked-choice voting.
Some states, cities and counties use it. And there are those who would like to see its widespread use in Oregon. It is currently used in Benton County. There was a bill, House Bill 2678, in the 2021 Legislature to expand its use in Oregon.
Ranked-choice voting is easiest to understand with an example. Let’s say it was in place in Oregon for the current governor’s race. You would rank Christine Drazan, Betsy Johnson, Tina Kotek and Donice Noelle Smith in your order of support for them. Give one the top spot and figure out who comes second, who comes third and who comes last.
When the votes were counted, if no candidate got more than 50% of the vote in the initial count, then the candidate with the least support gets dropped. The voters who chose that dropped candidate as their first choice would then get their second choice counted. That would continue until a candidate gets 50% of the vote.
The winner would be a candidate who may not have been the majority’s first choice. The winner would be, though, a person who got some support from a majority of voters.
Supporters say it could help encourage candidates to try to appeal to the broader electorate and could help elect more moderate candidates.
The common criticism is that it’s confusing. It is, at first, but voters can figure it out.
The better criticism is that it may not deliver as promised on moderation in politics. Oregonians disagree strongly on some subjects. Changing the way people are elected doesn’t seem likely to transform that.
Our summary is just scratching the surface on the debate on ranked-choice voting. A great place to learn more would be to attend the City Club meeting. There is more information here, tinyurl.com/cityclubvoting.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.