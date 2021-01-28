At least one of us on the editorial board has dined on the hospital food at St. Charles Bend. Other restaurants in Bend probably aren’t shaking in fear, but it was good.
Now comes before the Oregon Legislature what we would like to call the “prohibit the pepperoni bill.” Rep. Marty Wilde, D-Eugene, would require through House Bill 2348 that hospitals not serve any processed meat. According to Wilde’s bill, that means no hot dogs, no sausages, no bacon, no turkey bacon. Although he does not call it out specifically, it also means no pepperoni. The definition in the bill includes any meat or poultry “that has been transformed through salting, curing, fermenting, smoking or any other process other than cooking.” The bill also requires hospitals, long-term care facilities and prisons to make available plant-based meals.
Hmm.
If your mom told you to eat your vegetables, she was right. We can’t find any reliable statistics on how many Oregonians eat a super- healthy diet, but we’d guess many people could benefit by eating more fruits and vegetables. Depending on how they are prepared, it can be the healthy way to go. Some of those new plant-based burgers can pretty much trick you into thinking you are eating ground chuck. They also can be an assault of salt.
Should the state, though, dictate what people can and can’t get served for dinner? It would be one thing if a doctor recommended a strict diet for a patient. But this would be the state of Oregon carving out processed meats from hospitals. Of course, eating unhealthy meals can help get you to the hospital in the first place. And someone stuck in a hospital could perhaps order takeout or have a friend smuggle in some sausage. Doesn’t it seem downright unfair to treat patients like children who get restricted choices of what they eat? What if a person is dying and would really like a pepperoni pizza or some slices of bacon? The state of Oregon is going to tell hospitals no?
Thom Pastor, manager of food services for St. Charles Bend, told us it already offers 100% percent plant-based meals. Processed meats are available and they are very popular. Without them, “our patient and customer satisfaction would suffer greatly,” he wrote in an email.
Hospitals, long-term care facilities and prisons do all receive some public money. So the public does have an interest in how that money is spent. But is there some reason we can’t trust that hospitals don’t offer healthy options? Tell your legislator what you think or write us a letter to the editor.
