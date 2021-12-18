Wouldn’t it be strange to know your money was going to support a smartphone-hacking tool used to target politicians, human rights monitors and journalists? That is the feeling that anyone who is part of Oregon’s state employees pension fund might have.
Oregon PERS is invested in NSO Group. Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat and a member of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, has called on the fund to divest. He’s not the first, just one of the latest public figures to call attention to the issue.
“Oregon’s pension fund should not support companies like NSO, which the Biden Administration recently confirmed has enabled authoritarian regimes to target journalists and human rights advocates,” The Oregonian quoted Wyden as saying.
Oregon isn’t a direct investor. It invested $233 million in a private equity firm in 2017. That firm acquired a majority share of NSO, as The Oregonian reported last week.
It’s not a simple matter to just withdraw the money. It would require a change in how investment decisions in Oregon are made and that means a change in the law. That could make more investment decisions more political and less optimized to make profits. Maybe that seems like an easy decision in this case, it wouldn’t be in every case. Will Oregon legislators give the Oregon Investment Council that sort of power?
