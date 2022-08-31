Other states are doing it. Oregon will be left behind. Oregon is leaving money on the table.
Gamblers want it. Sports franchises want it. Tribes can be treated equitably. Gamblers can be protected. Oregon will get more revenue.
Those were just some of the arguments made last week as Sports Oregon lobbied legislators to open up gambling in the state.
Legislators weren’t much interested last session in a bill allowing Oregonians to bet on college sports. What happened instead was legislators created a committee to look at different aspects of gambling regulation. Last week the committee got a gambling primer — parimutuel betting, the variations of allowed bingo and some key pieces of federal and state law.
Then came a pitch.
The first was from DraftKings, the business that runs the state’s sports betting. The ask was indirect. DraftKings made it clear: Oregon is the only state where Draftkings operates that does not allow betting on college sports.
Sports Oregon aimed higher. It says it’s a collection of interests including support from Nike, the Portland Trailblazers, the Portland Timbers and Thorns, U.S. Bank, Providence Health and more. It wants the state to shatter the lottery/tribal monopoly on gambling and sweep in open competition with state licensed entities that would be taxed. They claim it would double state revenues in year one. And it can do that and steps can be taken to protect the interests of tribes and maintain “Oregon’s values in balancing revenues with the social impact of gaming.”
Too good to be true? Too good an opportunity to pass by?
The committee has listened to testimony from Oregon’s sovereign tribes. It also heard last week from people representing the interests of video lottery operators in the state. They are concerned what change might mean to what they have now.
The agendas of the committee have not included testimony from gambling addicts or their families.
Big changes to gambling in Oregon may need an amendment to the Oregon Constitution. And legislators are thinking about them. It’s not outrageous to expect bills proposing changes to come before legislators in 2023.
You can let the committee know what you think. We always find it odd when a committee of state legislators doesn’t seem to be set up to receive public comment before legislation is written. You can try emailing the two co-chairs. State Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin’s email is Sen.SaraGelser@oregonlegislature.gov. Rep. John Lively’s email is Rep.JohnLively@oregonlegislature.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.