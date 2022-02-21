Most couples need to pay up if they need help with fertility to have children. Most health insurers do not cover it. Most states don’t require coverage. Only some 15 states do.
House Bill 1530 would require some Oregon insurers to cover it. The bill would apply to people who buy insurance on the marketplace, the Oregon Capital Chronicle reported. The bill wouldn’t change anything about Medicaid. It wouldn’t change company health plans, the website stated. It wouldn’t apply to the uninsured. So the requirement in Oregon would be far from uniform, creating two tiers of reproductive care requirements.
The issue does affect many couples. Some 10% to 15% of couples are not able to conceive after one year, according to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine. Treatments can be in vitro fertilization and more. And treatments can be expensive — $15,000 per treatment. A few attempts may be necessary. That could raise premiums for everyone. It’s not clear how much.
The bill also requires the state do more research in how people can be refused reproductive help based on their gender or sexual identity.
What do you think about the bill? The reproductive assistance would help some couples, but it only covers some Oregonians and there’s uncertainty about what it would do to health care costs for everyone.
