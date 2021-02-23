The Associated Press laid it out starkly last year: “Officer Derek Chauvin had more than a dozen misconduct complaints against him before he put his knee on George Floyd’s neck. Daniel Pantaleo, the New York City officer who seized Eric Garner in a deadly chokehold, had eight. Ryan Pownall, a Philadelphia officer facing murder charges in the shooting of David Jones, had 15 over five years.”
Those disciplinary records weren’t made public until after the deaths of the victims. Complaints against police officers are mostly kept secret. It can be a requirement of state law. It can be a requirement in union contracts.
It’s hard to imagine a time when there has been more pressure on the police to make disciplinary records transparent. House Bill 3145 would essentially do that in Oregon. It would create a public database of information including complaints, allegations, charges, proceedings, determinations, disciplinary actions taken and more. And, yes, the public safety employees would be identified by name.
Law enforcement disciplinary records are public in about a dozen states. There is some availability of the records in about a dozen more. They are confidential in the rest, including Oregon.
Many law enforcement organizations oppose the bill as written. The Oregon Coalition of Police and Sheriffs opposes it. The Oregon Sheriff’s Association opposes it. As does the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police.
Many arguments were made against the bill in testimony on Monday. It will make it more difficult to hire officers. It could have a chilling effect on officers reporting on other officers. It will increase legal costs and staffing requirements to comply with the law. It will create more allegations of grievances and unfair labor practices by officers. And it could be ripe for abuse with people submitting complaints so they show up in a public database.
We don’t dispute there is truth in those arguments. The question is: Does the importance of transparency in police discipline outweigh those concerns? There is a strong public interest in how law enforcement uses the authority granted to it by the public.
The other question is: Would making the records transparent improve the quality of policing? We would argue the sunlight would make it more likely that problem officers are properly disciplined or terminated.
The debate over this bill is far from over. And we have only just summarized some of the tricky issues involved. Please read the bill and the testimony for yourself. Let your legislator know how you feel or write us a letter to the editor.
