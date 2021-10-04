St. Charles Health System rationed health care because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Only patients that have the most severe needs for surgical care are getting that care in our hospitals today,” Dr. Jeff Absalon, the executive vice president and chief physician executive at St. Charles Health System, said recently. “And many, many, many more are waiting.”
And as was reported in The Bulletin recently hospitals all over the state were in the same situation. In Oregon, each hospital makes the decision about how care should be rationed. Is that the right way to do it? Or should the state set the policy?
Staff at individual hospitals may be more closely connected to any decisions. That can be an advantage. It can also be a burden when a health care worker has to make the call, rather than having state guidelines to rely on. Oregon had crisis standards of care that were adopted in 2108. But they were set aside because they did not have adequate protections against discrimination.
As was reported in The Bulletin: “A coalition of nonprofits led by Disability Rights Oregon in May 2020 filed a federal complaint with the Office of Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, pointing out that the crisis standards lacked even basic protections required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Oregonians with intellectual disabilities who had COVID-19 had started being told by doctors that ‘they should agree to Do Not Resuscitate orders,’ the complaint said.”
We believe hospitals would try to do the best for their patients and their staff. But what are the guidelines they pick? If there were state guidelines, Oregonians would have some oversight. As it is, they do not.
