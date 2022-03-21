Oregon is one of only a handful of states that does not have contribution limits for political campaigns. And because of an Oregon Supreme Court decision on Friday, it’s pretty clear Oregon voters will not get a chance to vote this year on a series of proposals.
The court didn’t block the campaign finance proposals per se. They can be reintroduced. The court decided to not step into a dispute between Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and the people backing three campaign finance initiative proposals.
Fagan said the proposals did not comply with the law because they did not meet requirements. She pointed out they did not quote the entire section of the law that they sought to change. Initiative backers argued other petitions for the ballot had failed to do that in the past. The Oregon Supreme Court declined to get involved, saying the backers could have given themselves adequate time to make the required changes if they had started their efforts sooner. But that ruling essentially means the backers have run out of time.
Campaign finance proposals will be back. Legislators will surely bring forth some proposals during the 2023 session. Supporters of initiative proposals will try again if the Legislature doesn’t act, or even if it does.
The interesting question is what should the limits be? $10 per person per campaign cycle? $100? $1,000? Should unions get to contribute what they want but business groups not? That was one idea that has been proposed in Oregon. And then there are those independent expenditures not directly tied to a candidate. How would Oregon corral those?
When you are looking at candidates for the May primary or in November, you can dive in yourself and look at where their money is coming from. Oregon already has strong laws requiring disclosure of contributions and spending.
Go here: tinyurl.com/ORlookup. Look up your candidate. It’s not necessarily the most user-friendly database, but we are sure you can figure it out. Where a candidate gets the money to run is another piece of useful information when thinking about how to vote.
