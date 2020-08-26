Oregon’s Citizens Utility Board has asked the state and Gov. Kate Brown to do more to help consumers who fall behind on their electricity bills because of the pandemic. California and Washington issued strong orders to protect people from getting their power shut off. Oregon did not.
Should Gov. Kate Brown and the state Public Utility Commission do more?
The state’s big utilities, such as Pacific Power, are not going around pulling the plug on people, as OPB reported. The big utilities serve about 75% of electrical customers in Oregon and all the natural gas customers. But smaller consumer-owned electric utilities have begun disconnections procedures again, OPB said.
That doesn’t necessarily mean that people who can’t pay are heartlessly getting their power shut off. Sometimes, a disconnection notice sent to a home gets people to respond about their unpaid bills.
Should there be a statewide moratorium on all utility disconnections until the pandemic subsides? You can tell Gov. Brown what you think at oregon.gov/gov/Pages/share-your-opinion.aspx or you can send us a letter to the editor of up to 250 words at letters@bendbulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.