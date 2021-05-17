The mask thing has us puzzled.
If you went out shopping or to eat over the weekend, people seemed slightly uncertain what the rules for masks are.
Many stuck with masking up inside when away from home. Maybe a few more did not. That’s an arbitrary impression.
But after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday changed its policy, uncertainty about the rules in Oregon seems to be the new rule.
The CDC says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or physically distance “except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.” People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their second shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and 14 days after the Johnson & Johnson one shot.
So what do the new rules mean for Oregon?
It’s not clear. The Oregon Health Authority does plan to issue clearer written guidance, perhaps even by the time you read this. We asked the OHA Monday morning when a written guidance would be issued. It responded but didn’t answer the question. That could just be because officials are not sure when it will be ready.
Gov. Kate Brown said last week businesses could allow customers with verified vaccination status to not follow mask and distancing requirements.
How would that work?
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state health officer and epidemiologist, said staff at businesses could greet customers at the door and ask them to verify their vaccination status.
Would customers be required to show their vaccination card or a picture of it?
Maybe.
That would be a challenge for businesses to implement. Even businesses that routinely check ID for things like alcohol purchases don’t generally do it at entry. Vaccination cards also seem easy to fake. And while it is easy now for most people to get a vaccination, there are still hurdles. People who are Black, Latino or American Indian are much less likely to be vaccinated than other Oregonians.
For now, we urge you to get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. We urge you to show patience with business owners and their employees. Follow their policies, even if you personally don’t agree.
And we urge you to tell Gov. Brown what you believe Oregon’s new guidance should be. You can share your opinion with her at tinyurl.com/contactGovBrown. Or you can write us a letter to the editor of up to 250 words. Send it to letters@bendbulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.