The Deliverator is a electric vehicle manufactured in Eugene and designed for food and other delivery work. 

 Alisha Jucevic/Bloomberg

Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission is considering rules to require by 2035 all new vehicles sold in the state be zero emission vehicles. Should it?

Oregon would be following in California’s footsteps. California can adopt its own vehicle emission standards under a waiver of the Clean Air Act. And as Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality explains it, Oregon can do what California does as long as it follows California.

