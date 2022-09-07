Oregon would be following in California’s footsteps. California can adopt its own vehicle emission standards under a waiver of the Clean Air Act. And as Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality explains it, Oregon can do what California does as long as it follows California.
The DEQ tells us one misconception people have is that Oregon is looking to ban gasoline-powered cars. That’s not quite correct. It would be banning sales of new gasoline-powered cars. If you still have a gas vehicle in 2035, the state isn’t planning to take it away. Or presumably, you could buy a used one.
Some car companies do expect that by 2030 half their vehicles for sale will be electric vehicles. Volvo plans to go fully electric by then. Oregon may allow car companies to earn credits to give them more time, such as by making discounted vehicles available in some communities, ensuring more used EVs are available and if they have lower pricing.
Planning ahead will give car makers time to adjust. There may still be problems. It may be difficult for manufacturers to match demand, ensuring high prices for EVs. Dealers already sometimes mark up the prices of cars with high demand. Are Oregonians going to be stuck only being able to buy EVs and face high markups? It’s too early to say. The deadline is years away. But what provision in the rules will be made if car companies can’t reasonably meet demand?
There has also been discussion about other rule requirements. Fully electric vehicles would need to have a minimum range of 150 miles. We hope it will be at least that. A warranty requirement would be 80% of range for 10 years or 150,000 miles.
Having enough charging stations is something Oregon is trying to get ahead of. Many Oregonians are still going to have to refit existing homes. It isn’t cheap. ODOT has designated some $100 million for adding public charging stations and beefing up capacity to handle them. Will Oregon have enough?
We also wondered what the requirements would be for motorcycles, because they don’t seem to be addressed under this proposal. In fact, they are not, because the California regulation does not address them. As we said, Oregon follows California. So if you are curious what might be coming down the road for motorcycles, watch what California does.
The next meeting of the Environmental Quality Commission will be on Sept. 22. There is no clear email for public comment on the commission’s website. Stephanie Caldera is listed as a contact for questions and her email is stephanie.caldera@deq.oregon.gov.
