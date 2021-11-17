The discussion later turned to questions of if the benefits the state hands out are worth what it gets in return. Do the companies that get tax benefits have good health care and child care for their workers?
Oregon — and other states — also have something called the prevailing wage. It’s the rate that must be paid to construction workers on all public works projects in Oregon. It can be higher than the market rate. When private companies get tax incentives to locate or expand in Oregon should they be required to pay prevailing wage on construction?
The precise economic impact of that change in policy is not an easy question to answer. In general, it would mean increased construction costs. And the worry is adding the requirement would offset a substantial share of the tax benefit incentives offered by the state. But better wages for Oregon workers have benefits, too.
Maybe in the shorter 2022 session legislators won’t be asked to vote on this matter, but they will be voting on it again.
Two years ago, the Bend Park & Recreation District shelved plans to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River southwest of Bend. Now a grassroots movement that supports the bridge idea is gearing up for a renewed campaign to build the bridge. If you have a detailed opinion, send it to letters@bendbulletin.com
