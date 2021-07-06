The Oregon Bar exam....
(Please pick your answer from among the following:)
A. Predicts who will become a good lawyer.
B. Demonstrates some understanding of the practice of law when someone passes it.
C. Can be unfair to some students who can’t devote the time to study for it full-time and creates racial disparities.
D. Stifles competition and fattens the pockets of existing lawyers by limiting who can become a lawyer.
Answers B,C and D are all true to a degree.
How people can become lawyers in Oregon may change because of concerns about the use of the exam. Oregon was one of a few states that changed the rules during the pandemic and allowed “diploma privilege.” People who graduated from law school could become a lawyer without having to pass the bar exam.
Now a state committee has sent two proposals to the Oregon Supreme Court to consider for permanent alternatives to the bar exam.
The first alternative is a curriculum-based approach. Students would have to complete a two-year set curriculum in law school. Then they would have to produce some sort of capstone portfolio. The idea is that students would be required to demonstrate skills — research, writing, analysis, oral argument, teamwork — all critical to being a good lawyer. New Hampshire already has a similar pathway in place for people to become lawyers. The state bar association and the Oregon Supreme Court could set broad standards for the program.
The second alternative would be doing a sort of supervised practice. It would be like an apprentice program for students who completed law school. A student would do 1,000 to 1,500 hours of supervised legal practice and submit work product to prove they are ready to become lawyers. Standards could be set by the Oregon bar and the Supreme Court. Canada and Utah have similar programs.
The Oregon Supreme Court is expected to make a decision on the alternatives in the coming months. Do they protect consumers and ensure Oregonians get quality legal representation no matter who they pick as a lawyer?
Oregon needs a meticulous, demanding process for determining who gets to become a lawyer. When a person is on trial, a child is in the middle of a custody battle or companies are in a dispute, the lawyers need to get it right.
