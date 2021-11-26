For instance, state money is invested indirectly in NSO Group through the state’s investments in a private equity firm. Apple announced a few days ago it was suing the Israeli-based company because its Pegasus spyware is used to breach Apple products. Pegasus was allegedly used to gather information that led to human rights activists, journalists, business executives and others to be targeted. The Washington Post reported Pegasus was used to target phones connected to Jamal Khashoggi. He was the Saudi columnist who was killed in 2018 in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul. NSO has said it does not operate the software that its clients use.
Are you proud as an Oregonian your tax dollars are invested in fossil fuel companies and companies like NSO?
Perhaps not. But the state can’t just pull its money out. As state Treasurer Tobias Read and other members of the state’s investment council have pointed out, the overarching guidance and state law for the council’s investments is “to make moneys as productive as possible.” State law would need to be changed.
There’s also been long -standing debate about the power of divestment. If it is done with the direct intention of financially wounding companies, it may not be that effective. Other investors may just scoop up the opportunity to buy in when some divest.
Divestment can, though, create or reinforce a stigma against certain kinds of businesses or business practices. That may have a more powerful long-term economic impact than just moving money around.
Divestment policy can get complicated. Who would decide what is an inappropriate investment? What would be the triggers? How often would that be updated? Oregonians are already facing an unfunded liability of more than $20 billion in its state retirement system. If Oregon makes less money in those investments, the liability goes up. That would mean school districts in the state would have to pay even more money for retirement plans for their employees and less money on other school needs.
Divestment policy will make for good questions for the candidates for governor in 2022.
