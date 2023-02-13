Oregon may stop new permits or renewals of permits for large farms of cows, ducks, chickens, horses, sheep, swine or calves. That’s the intent behind House Bill 2667.
How many cows is too many? How many chickens?
The bill says 2,500 mature dairy cows is too many. It’s 300,000 laying hens, depending on the kind of waste treatment used.
This was just one of the bills in a long list discussed Sunday at Bend’s Broken Top Bottle Shop. Before many Super Bowl gatherings began, the Oregon League of Conservation Voters held a gathering of its own to rally support for a team of environmental bills in the Legislature.
They went over far too many bills for us to adequately cover. Several related to requirements to make existing buildings and new ones greener. Four bills were part of a “zero waste” package to try to do things such as allow people to use reusable food containers and repair their own phones.
State Reps. Jason Kropf and Emerson Levy, Democrats who represent parts of Bend, both spoke and answered questions. They didn’t necessarily commit to endorsing every bill mentioned.
Kropf opened with talking about how he sees the reminders of the devastation that wildfires can cause as he drives to Salem. He spoke of how he worries that farmers, such as those in North Unit Irrigation District, will get the water they need. Levy and Kropf said they would use their time in the Legislature this year to ensure Oregon meets its climate goals. Levy emphasized how important it is to create new green jobs and build new green power in Oregon.
The organizers ticked off several reasons why Oregon should ban what they called “factory farms.” Their large size means they are more likely to damage the environment, polluting air and water, they said. Their large size gives them the power and heft to displace and compete unfairly with smaller and medium-sized farms.
One member of the audience put Kropf on the spot and asked him if he would sign on as a sponsor of the bill. Kropf said he would need to read it first. The audience member pointed out it is only two pages long.
Similar bills have been introduced in the past, such as House Bill 2924 and Senate Bill 583 in 2021. They were opposed by some farmers, including the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association. The bills hardly moved at all through the Legislature.
This year, House Bill 2667 is not currently scheduled for a hearing, according to the Legislature’s website. Julia DeGraw, of the Oregon League of Conservation Voters, said her understanding was that a similar bill would be introduced in the Senate and it might be more likely to move in that chamber.
What do you think? Are some farms just too big? Is it right to judge a farm by size alone? Or should a farm be judged on its compliance with the law and regulations?
You can tell Kropf what you think by emailing Rep.JasonKropf@oregonlegislature.gov. Levy can be reached at Rep.EmersonLevy@oregonlegislature.gov.
