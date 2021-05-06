This late in the legislative session, new bills don’t pop up that often. A bill backed by the state’s Employment Department showed up on Monday.
It would delay the implementation of Oregon’s paid family medical leave program. We wondered why.
When the paid family medical leave program was created by the Legislature in 2019, it was a big deal. Families would be able to get paid time off — not only for births and deaths — but to care for others when they need it. Maybe your employer already offers that.
The 2019 bill ensured the benefit would be widespread. At the signing ceremony for the bill, Gov. Kate Brown personally thanked state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, for his leadership — among others — to get the bill passed.
The plan was that the benefits of the new state program would become available in January 2023. The new bill, House Bill 3398, proposes to move that back to September 2023. The Employment Department told us it had to refocus its agency to confront the pandemic and the flood of unemployment claims. And as you have likely heard or maybe experienced, the department has had trouble keeping up.
Patty Jo Angelini, a communications officer with the employment department, wrote the extra time “will allow OED to develop policy and administrative rules; build a modernized technology platform; afford time for adequate planning and preparation with partner agencies; and review and process applications using new technology instead of manual processes.”
The justification from OED seems understandable. Still, we urge legislators to insist on a detailed explanation.
Remember, just earlier this year the Oregon Health Authority told Oregonians it could no longer provide detailed reports about each person killed by COVID-19. It had become too much work for OHA. Gov. Kate Brown initially backed that move and then reversed and told the OHA to continue doing it.
They are two different departments, and these are different issues. But sometimes, government agencies can achieve things they at first say they cannot.
