The Oregon Supreme Court granted what’s called “diploma privilege” in June 2020. People who had graduated from law school could become lawyers without taking the bar exam for a limited time.
Should Oregon keep that in place? Legislators recently discussed the issue with representatives from the Oregon Bar Association.
Deans of Oregon’s three law schools requested the temporary change because of the pandemic. Mass in-person testing could be challenging during a pandemic. Remote testing can have glitches. And there was concern that COVID-19 disrupted the ability of students to study. Utah and Washington state took action similar to Oregon’s. Wisconsin has had diploma privilege for years.
The bar exam is the traditional guard put in place to ensure only people who are competent are allowed to operate in a state. That doesn’t mean the bar exam is perfect or could not be improved.
Many question if a closed-book test that rewards memorization is a good measure of future performance as a lawyer. A good lawyer would never rely on memory alone. Being a good lawyer is about careful research and building good arguments, along with other things of course. Can a test even measure that? There also is simply not a lot of strong evidence that passing an exam translates into being a competent lawyer. Doesn’t it make sense that the ability to successfully graduate from law school is a better test?
There have been equity concerns, as well. Even if a student’s parents are wealthy, law school is expensive. Many students then pay more for tutoring for the bar exam after law school. Piling up debt is not good for anyone. Look back in history and the bar exam and other measures were also used as a tool to keep minorities from becoming lawyers.
Switching to diploma privilege has its own complications. Law schools would be the new gatekeepers. Will the standards they devise be suitable? Would it be better to move away from the current model and have two years of schooling and a third year of apprenticeship, legal internship or work study? Professional responsibility and fitness of character have also long been required for lawyers. Who should decide those standards?
The pandemic forced Oregon to think differently about how to certify new lawyers. Do you think Oregon should make a permanent change, go back to the pre-pandemic pattern or try something else? Tell your legislator or send us a letter to the editor at letters@bendbulletin.com.
