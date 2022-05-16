Redistricting is going to be fought over no matter how Oregon does it. It’s poised for a political fight.
Let legislators do it and they will be accused of drawing the maps with partisan goals in mind.
Let an independent commission do it and the commission could be accused of not being independent enough. Voters will also lose their opportunity to hold elected officials accountable for how the lines are drawn.
What should Oregon do?
Legislators do it now. And they recently did it, redrawing districts. Oregon got a new congressional seat, for one, and that’s why Bend is in a new district that stretches all the way to Portland. Some people thought the redrawn districts were unfairly done. It survived all legal challenges.
The alternative proposed was to put it in the hands of an independent redistricting commission of 12. Four Democrats. Four Republicans. And four people with no connection to either major party. Most Oregonians are actually not affiliated with any party. No lobbyists, campaign staff or elected officials could be on the commission.
A challenge might be that — at least as proposed recently — the ballot initiative would undo the congressional districts and state legislative districts that were recently set. Does that seem right? Or should it stick to the every 10-year schedule for redrawing districts?
Groups like the League of Women Voters, the NAACP and the Oregon Farm Bureau have said they are going to try again to get an independent commission on the ballot. They want to get politicians out of drawing the boundaries. But it’s not like the people on the commission will be devoid of any political inclinations.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.