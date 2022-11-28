One new Bend City Councilor. One new member of the Bend La-Pine School Board. Two new members of the Bend Park & Recreation District Board. Two new members of the Oregon Supreme Court.
Those are all elected positions. But you won’t get to vote on them.
In Oregon, the choice has been made not to prioritize voter choice for vacancies. Vacancies are filled by those in power.
It may only be to serve out the end of a term. It still gives the appointee the ability to run as an incumbent if they choose to do so. It gives those in power more power, because they get to choose who will serve with them.
If you were in power, would you want that little bit extra power to make an appointment to fill a vacancy? If you were in power, would you then pick someone who you are not in political alignment with?
It only makes sense that political leaders want the power and use it to fit their needs. It only makes sense that they would support filling vacancies by appointment and not through a special election.
The alternative, a special election, has several downsides.
It costs money. How much?
We asked Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison on Monday if he could give us an estimate. When there is a special election on a local level and no other regular election is scheduled, it can get spendy.
One example: Dennison told us the city’s gas tax special election in March 2016 cost Bend about $50,000. And that was when there were many fewer registered voters in town. It would cost more now.
Holding an election rather than making an appointment can take longer. An elected body might have to cruise along for a while short a member. That could lead to some tie votes. In the case of the Bend City Council right now, it might mean that a councilor wouldn’t be able to participate in goal-setting meetings that set the agenda for government action.
Elections also do mean more campaigning. You might get more ads in your mailbox. You might see more on television and in the newspaper. Voters would have to gear up and make another choice.
Those are all downsides. But elections rather than appointments would mean voters get to choose who represents them.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.