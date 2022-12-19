It’s open season on coyotes in Oregon all year round, as long as a hunter has the proper license.
Contests are even held to see who can kill the most coyotes.
Groups have asked the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s commission to make rules to ban coyote-killing contests. Eight states have banned them.
The commission rejected that idea on Friday. Instead, it did ask staff to look into what can be done to ban the contests.
Some believe coyote-killing contests are cruel. They give hunters a bad name and undermine the public view of hunting. Others are worried that coyotes can be a threat to agricultural operations. And a broader concern is that bans on hunting will keep being added until hunting is gone.
We aren’t legal experts. But from what we have read the ODFW might have some authority to regulate coyote-killing contests.
State law has two critical statutes. There’s one that covers predatory animals and another for unprotected mammals.
State law classifies coyotes as predatory animals. Predatory animals include coyotes, rabbits, feral pigs and even birds. Basically, the potential to do harm to agricultural operations is what gets an animal on the list. There’s generally broad freedom to kill an animal once it is on that list. State law says the ODFW Commission does not have the authority to limit how, when or where “for the taking of predatory animals.”
State law also classifies coyotes as an unprotected mammal. In general, the ODFW has the authority to regulate how, when and where people can kill unprotected mammals. But state law also says the wildlife commission “shall not prescribe limitations on the times, places or amounts for the taking of predatory animals.”
ODFW staff said in state documents they believe there is room for the commission to regulate some of the manner — or the how — of how coyotes are killed. It may not, though, eliminate all contests. Of course, the Legislature could also take action to change the law.
