Woman followed
Uterus surveillance. That’s how Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden described it. When health data is linked to location, authorities in states where abortion is banned could use the information to seek prosecution of women.

He sought to give people more protection under federal law. His proposal would be to require consent before health and location data could be sold.

