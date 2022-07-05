Only citizens of the United States can vote in federal elections. Local elections can be a different story.
Multnomah County may allow people who are not U.S. citizens to vote in local elections. A possible ballot measure is being considered.
This is in Multnomah County, not anywhere in Central Oregon. But we found it interesting, and who knows someone may try to put a measure on the ballot to try the same thing here.
As OPB reported, it’s a small club of local governments that have allowed noncitizens to vote in local elections. Some communities in Maryland allow it, as does Montpelier in Vermont. New York City tried it and the law was struck down as a breach of the state constitution, OPB wrote. We have no idea what Oregon courts would say about such a move by Multnomah County. Oregon does allow nonresidents to vote in some special district elections, but that’s something different than, say, noncitizens voting for Deschutes County commissioner.
The argument for allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections is that they can be paying taxes, getting services, participating in the community and be denied the right to have a say in their local government or schools.
Opponents would likely argue that noncitizens should start by becoming citizens if they want a right reserved for citizens. And you would think there could be a potential for voting shenanigans, depending on how carefully the qualifications for voting were written. Wasco County sure had an interesting experience with Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh.
What do you think? Should noncitizens be able to vote in local elections? Write us a letter to the editor and tell us what you think. Letters can be up to 250 words. Email them to letters@bendbulletin.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.