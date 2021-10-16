When the U.S. Forest Service was setting up the new limited wilderness permits for the central Cascades, one thing it never considered was a system where people could pay extra to get special access.
We can tell you that for sure. The Forest Service confirmed it.
We can’t tell why for sure. But it’s public land. The idea that people with money could get special access to the wilderness wouldn’t sit well. Money determining who gets to enjoy the wilderness would pollute the idea that it belongs to us all.
Powdr Corp., the company that operates Mt. Bachelor, recently announced it would offer “Fast Tracks.” People could pay more for fast-access lanes to lifts. A limited amount would be sold.
“Unlike our counterparts in other areas of the hospitality and event industry, the ski industry has yet to embrace the concept of providing options for guests to upgrade their experience,” said Wade Martin, co-president at Powdr. “We are exploring the opportunity to solve for our guests greatest pain points by becoming one of the first adventure lifestyle companies to provide upgrades that maximize the on-mountain experience.”
The off-mountain reaction that we have heard has been decidedly negative. That’s just what we have heard. It’s not necessarily representative. But even Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, asked Powdr to abandon the plan.
“A two-tiered system of access to public lands based on financial ability is antithetical to equity in the outdoors, leaving those who cannot afford to pay for the pass being literally sent to the back of the line,” Wyden wrote.
For its part, the Forest Service says it’s OK with the policy. The Forest Service administers Mt. Bachelor’s special use permit to operate on federal land. That gives it the ability to review pricing proposals — “but only in terms of availability of passes and equivalent offerings at other ski areas,” it told us. “The Fast Tracks pass proposal is comparable in access and price to offerings at other mountains; so it is in compliance with Mt. Bachelor’s permit.”
If that’s true, Powdr could basically do what it wants with pricing at Bachelor as long as it did something similar at its other resorts. That’s not much oversight. But other ski resorts do offer pay more, get more in other ways. The closest thing might be “First Tracks” at Steamboat Springs, which gives access to be first on the mountain.
All that said, money already determines access to pretty much anything and everything. Better seats at a game or a concert? Pay more. Faster lines at Disney? Pay more. Better food? Sometimes you have to pay more. Want a better house, a better car? Sometimes you have to pay more. Want a better education? More money can help.
Businesses do get to set their prices. We wouldn’t want the government/the Forest Service to tell people how to run their businesses, right? Does it feel different, though, because it’s the mountain, because it’s public land, because it’s an activity that is already far from cheap?
Sure, it does.
