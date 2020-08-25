Journalists going undercover to secretly record people is not allowed in Oregon. Reporters at The Bulletin don’t do it.
Project Veritas has filed suit in Oregon to change the law, according to The Oregonian. Should it be changed?
You may have heard of Project Veritas. It’s a nonprofit organization that does undercover sting investigations. Check out its website at projectveritas.com.
Project Veritas argues in its lawsuit that Oregon’s law is overbroad and violates its First Amendment right to do its work to oversee government and investigate protest movements.
Basically, you can record people in Oregon if it is out in the open. If a police officer is arresting somebody, you can video it. Just don’t interfere. If you are at a public meeting, you can record it as long as you are not concealing it. You can also record a conversation on the phone with another individual, if at least one person on the call — including the person making the recording — consents. It’s almost never OK under the law to record somebody in secret. That kills what Project Veritas does.
We can’t say if Project Veritas is having its First Amendment rights violated by Oregon law. Would corruption, waste, fraud and more be discovered if the law was changed? Perhaps. It could also make the public much more suspicious of journalists and anyone they come into contact with. That would not make Oregon a better place.
