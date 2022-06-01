US-NEWS-CLACKAMAS-COUNTY-CLERK-REQUESTS-MORE-1-PO.jpg

Clackamas County Elections Office workers were observed through glass as they processed by hand thousands of ballots Friday morning. 

 Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian

Elections went smoothly in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties. Perhaps everything looks smooth compared to the foul-up in Clackamas with the blurred bar codes, but in Central Oregon the elections went smoothly, nonetheless.

Nobody wants what happened in Clackamas to happen again. What should be done? Better oversight of the printing process for ballots and envelopes? The clerk could resign. Voters also could not reelect the county clerk.

Another suggestion was mentioned recently by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on OPB’s “Think Out Loud.” It would be for the county clerk position in Clackamas to shift from elected to appointed. For instance, county clerks are appointed by county officials in the other large counties of the Portland metro area, Multnomah and Washington.

“Their boss is the county commission, who appoints them,” Fagan said. “And if something like this would have happened in Multnomah County or in Washington County, then the county would have had direct authority to oversee that person. In Clackamas County, that wasn’t the case.”

Of course, having an independently elected election official not taking orders from county commissioners has clear advantages, too. If Clackamas County residents want to switch to an appointed county clerk, well, that’s one thing. Do you think all Oregon counties should switch to appointed clerks without voters as their bosses? We sure don’t.

